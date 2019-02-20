The Bakersfield City Council and City Manager Alan Tandy have no regard for the citizens of Bakersfield when it comes to Measure N. The city council’s oversight committee is made up of people who are always on high profile committees. No doubt they are very capable but how does the city expect to grow without new leadership and representing all facets of the community? The oversight committee has not even met and Mr. Tandy has already announced the money will go to pensions. Did Mr. Tandy forget he promoted Measure N to add more police and upgrade a very antiquated 911 system? I guess voters should have their hearing and eyesight checked because I for one didn’t hear a word about using the money for pensions. Next election I hope voters remember this and clean house.
Barbara Kessler, Bakersfield