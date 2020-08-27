I was amused to read two pieces in the Aug. 23 paper. The front page news article was about rolling blackouts caused by Gov. Newsom’s anti-oil policies and renewable energy not being able to handle the demands on the power grid ("Power shut-offs focus attention on local energy debate," Aug. 23). In the next section, the headline on an opinion piece read “Be a climate champion” in support of Assembly Bill 345, which creates a buffer between communities and oil and gas wells ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Be a climate champion," Aug. 23). This essentially shuts down oil and gas production since oil can't be moved underground. Often new development is allowed around existing oil wells, which creates a future conflict between property right ownership. The mineral rights are “property” that someone has purchased, and they have a right to extract them.
The arguments for AB 345 in Sacramento were completely ridiculous. There were no facts presented to support the bill, just testimonials. A lady spoke through a translator and said, “my friend lived near an oil well and got cancer.” The pro-oil people in the room were not allowed to give testimony, or I would have said that I know workers who work around wells all day that never got cancer. Paid protesters then spoke with even more outrageous claims that they think oil harms the environment. I wanted to have a discussion with one afterwards, but they were on a smoke break. The Community Voices piece even suggests oil production is racist and the people were not being heard. I support legislators who stand up for mineral rights.
Ray Clanton, Bakersfield