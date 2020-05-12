Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Cloudy early with peeks of sunshine expected late. High 78F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds. Low around 55F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.