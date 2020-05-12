Anyone here in Kern County who uses a mobility vehicle or a wheelchair have a hard time opening a library door at one of the branch libraries? Could be because some of the branches have automatic door buttons, while others don’t.
When I spoke with county counsel, they did not know why this is, but did tell me that the doors are in compliance with federal and state laws. That means they can’t weigh over 5 pounds. The Architectural Barrier Act requires certain federal and federally funded buildings and other facilities to be designed, constructed or altered in accordance with standards that ensure accessibility to, and use by, physically handicapped people.
So why aren’t all the branches fitted with automatic door button openers? Or, better yet, sensor pads. Sensors make sense for really all businesses.
I have proposed that the library try for grants, or to ask the Library Foundation and Friends of the Kern County Library for help. One branch is even getting sponsors and donations to get their automatic door openers.
Perhaps the Board of Supervisors could use their discretionary fund toward branches that need this in their districts.
I think this would be very welcomed by persons who don’t want to have to sit outside library doors, waiting for someone outside or inside to open the doors. It also takes time away from the clerks doing their duties in the library.
Contact the Beale Library and your supervisors on this. It really is unfair and unequal access for persons trying to use a library.
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville