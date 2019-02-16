The letters about refunds from the IRS on Feb. 13 ("Who benefits with this year's taxes," "Large tax refund explained," "Tax bill") seem to suggest that every year the IRS sends everybody a refund out of the kindness of its heart because it loves and cares for all citizens, and recently non-citizens, of the country. My understanding is that citizens, but not non-citizens, are required to send the IRS money every quarter based upon estimates of what they think they will owe the government the following year. If they overestimate how much they think they will owe, they send too much money. Then when they file their tax return the following year, the IRS refunds their own money back to them, after having used and possibly misused it, without paying them any interest. If one underestimates how much they owe, they will send too little money and when they file returns the following year, they will have to pay the shortage plus interest. Has that changed?
I started to pay into the Social Security fund 67 years ago. At that time, I was told that I would never have to pay taxes on that money. I have had to declare Social Security payments to me as income and have had to pay taxes on it for several years now. That, folks, is an accurate description of what the term "getting screwed" means.
Byron R. Ayme, Sr., Bakersfield