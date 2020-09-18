The notion of a city/county fire services merger has been batted back and forth for decades ("BFD opposes merger prospects with KCFD; county continues to seek solutions," Sept. 15). Let it go.
The actual change that is necessary is acknowledging that the city is huge and in need of a professional council and mayor — people who are paid a professional wage and who can work on making our city truly competitive with the likes of any larger city in California. The city is an enormous place. The idea of treating our city like San Francisco or Los Angeles is long overdue. We are still regarded like any small town. We are not.
I moved back to Bakersfield 19 months ago, something I thought I'd never do. The demographics appear to be changing. COVID-19 blurs that change. The Bakersfield Fire Department had a handle on the metro like no other. Merging makes us nothing more than some census designated area and not the city we truly are.
Give the mayor and council her/his professional salary with all the expectations that go along with it. We need our own police and fire departments who understand our needs. To suggest that the city departments need to merge with county departments says that we are still, somehow, "small town." There is a lovely small town element, but the truth is, Bakersfield has become a rather large political body. What we need is a professional council and mayor, paid a professional wage, salary and benefits, who can compete with the likes of L.A. and San Francisco. Stop chewing on the fire department.
Deborah Neumann, Bakersfield