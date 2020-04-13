I enjoy Steve Cronquist’s Community Voices piece. They are well written and make me think. But “How bad is coronavirus?” from April 8 seems way off base.
It minimizes the threat of COVID-19, comparing it to the flu; and sure, ERs are a crowded mess during flu season, but we aren’t running out of masks and ventilators and space in the morgue than as we are now. He writes, “Consider, however, that more than 10,000 people have died from the flu in the past three months. ... COVID-19 is responsible for about 6,000 deaths, at the time of this writing." On Feb. 28, there were no reported COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. By April 7, almost 13,000. Zero to 13,000 in 40 days! An amazing increase for an average of 325 a day — but growing fast. Nearly 2,000 deaths just between April 6 and April 7.
Current tactics hurt the economy, no doubt, but telling restaurants they can open up won’t help when customers are still (rightfully) afraid of getting the virus, especially if it means passing it on to a loved one.
Supposedly there “should” be a place balancing fighting the epidemic and fixing the economy. Where is that place supposed to be? We can fix the economy after we beat the epidemic. We can’t fix the economy if the epidemic gets better then roars back because we open the economy too soon.
Jay C. Smith, Bakersfield