It’s unsettling to see this ongoing assault and effrontery of the collective will as our constitution is trampled upon by the current president and those people of low character that surround him; those who will undermine common good with their own particular will, (the will to profit). Trump’s blatant disrespect for time-honored constitutional law, most astutely revealed in Goitein's op-ed essay ("The courts will likely let Trump declare an 'emergency,' even if it's made up," Feb. 17), should fill us with outrage, but it hasn’t. More often than not, the collective response seems resigned to the idea that this demagogue will get away with this behavior. And I fear under such conditions the body politic will be irreparably corrupted.
In "The Social Contract," Rousseau who laid the groundwork for the nature of governments, makes the point that the individual will can never be corrupted because it can never be separated completely from the group will. Rousseau writes, “… even he who attempts to extinguish the collective spirit, for all men see that their ego cannot be separated from the communal will. Even he who sells his vote for money cannot erase the collective will in himself, he evades it." Instead of saying that with his vote it is advantageous to the state, he says, in the spirt of partisan politics, it is advantageous to this man or that party. All this reminds me of the so-called democracy paradox in which the elected leaders are given the power to rule the way they see fit, even if that means suspending democracy.
Gregory Hauss, Bakersfield