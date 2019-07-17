I am appalled that President Trump would uses racist language to disparage elected reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts. These four women, all American citizens, and duly elected to serve in the House of Representatives, should not be subject to this sort of blatant racism. However, I am even more disturbed that so few Republican representatives and senators have denounced this sort of anti-American, racist rhetoric.
Presidents Trump’s statements undermine the very values of liberty, equality and justice that our country was founded upon. The United States has laws to protect its citizens from this sort of abuse. If President Trump were a CEO of an American corporation, his statements would be in direct violation of Title VII, and he would be subject to censure and punishment. How much more egregious is his conduct as he is commander in chief of the United States?
President Trump should strive to represent and protect values of our country, its elected politicians and its citizens. His comments this weekend violated this duty. He should be ashamed.
Kendall Maria Moya, Bakersfield