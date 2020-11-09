We went: Some due to coercion from the man, some with a sense of duty volunteered.
We saw: A foreign land triggering sensory overload and peak adrenalin with the rigors of combat infantry life (the report of the AK47 round means it missed you, as to RPGs or mortars, too early to tell). Embedded within the pursuit of self-preservation grew a bond between foxhole mates enduring and unmatched, between men not likely to see each other again.
We returned: Most of us returned, different men to a different country. A lifelong process began of healing physically and emotionally to fill an unidentified void. The process continues, enjoined with the unique experience for those of us whose duty station was the jungle. These decades later waiting for test results from maladies highly correlated with that dreaded, cursed liquid: Agent Orange.
Andy Wahrenbrock (25th Infantry, 1968), Bakersfield