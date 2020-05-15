The Ken Jeong show at the Fox Theater has been canceled. Really no surprise. Vallitix will issue refunds, but, get this, there is a $5 per ticket fee charged for the refund! I bought three tickets so I have to be out $15 to not see the show! They already charge about $15 per ticket in fees on the front end when you purchase them online.
So tacky! We’ve had to cancel a cruise and airfare without being “punished” with fees and we did the canceling. I had nothing to do with the Ken Jeong show cancellation!
Making money on refunds when so many people find themselves in a financial predicament during this pandemic is so unacceptable.
Gini Buchanan, Bakersfield