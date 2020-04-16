What an interesting contrast between state Sen. Shannon Grove’s sycophantic admiration of the president (“COMMUNITY VOICES: President Trump leads in a time of crisis,” April 12), compared with Steve Bacon’s reasoned and well-documented perspective (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Slightly better late than never,” April 12). I’d guess that Dr. Anthony Fauci would be more impressed with the approach that Bacon has taken, and not so for the seemingly anti-science view that Grove adopts.
She concludes her op-ed with a commentary about those of us who disagree with the president’s approach, claiming that we’re “getting in the way of this nation’s recovery.” And then today’s newscasts predict that Dr. Fauci will be terminated for publicly disagreeing with Trump, and we all know what that earns for anyone so bold as to disagree with the “boss.” He’d rather surround himself with those who bow to his every whim, even if they’re criminals!
I’ve mentioned before that our Republican brethren get all excited about the accumulating deficit, but only in times when a Democrat occupies the Oval Office. Now, we have a president who’s pushing through tax breaks, primarily benefiting the wealthiest Americans, and eliminating estate taxes that only help the rich. Now the tax breaks continue, and another trillion dollar fiasco looms. And, predictably, Trump is opposed to a bipartisan Congressional oversight group, because only he has the wherewithal to make a total sham of this whole mess. I can’t wait to be rid of this bum!
— Ted Johnson, Tehachapi