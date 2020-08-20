In November we will hold another presidential election to decide who will lead this country for the next four years. We will be choosing between an incumbent president who has revived our economy from the levels of the previous administration and, even in the face of a debilitating virus pandemic, has managed to keep the wheels of our nation turning forward. His opponent is a man who has made politics his career for many years, has very little to show in terms of concrete achievements and has promised to raise many taxes and promote a socialistic agenda. On the surface, it does not seem to be a problem as to whom to vote for, and it's just not — period.
Despite the best efforts of radical leftists and uninformed and swayable young human beings, patriotism for our great nation is still there and growing stronger every day. The great and strong "silent majority" is beginning to exert their presence in larger and larger numbers. These are people who worked their butts off to get what they have or served their nation as members of our armed forces, police, firefighters or other first responders. And many of them played multiple roles so they are not about to believe the efforts of the liberal news media to spread their falsehoods and slanted news reports. America is alive and well - and it's already great (ask any immigrant trying to come here)!
Jerry Poncetta, Bakersfield