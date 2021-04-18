Just when I had told myself that I was going to quit writing letters to the paper, you guys go and print not one but two pieces that express ideas I have been screaming from the heavens for a decade or more. On the same opinion page! Brik McDill is always on point ("COMMUNITY VOICES: How the broken windows theory can be applied to schools," April 14), and I applaud him and Michael Cariker ("COMMUNITY VOICES: More truth than humor," April 14). All I can add is: yes! What they said!
— Elden Miller, Bakersfield