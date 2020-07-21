The way I see it, there are two approaches the federal administration can take toward school openings. One way is to continue on the current path of threatening to withhold funds from schools that are already pushed to the limit and are trying to heed the warnings of health officials and ensure the health and safety of students and staff. The other is to reach out to schools in general, acknowledge the difficulties they face and offer advice and funding to help them best overcome the challenges.
I know which approach I prefer.
Lee Altmar, Bakersfield