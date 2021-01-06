Strange that Rep. Kevin McCarthy could not be in Washington, D.C., last week to vote on the defense bill override because of elbow surgery. Yet, he was there on Sunday, for he was nominated by Rep. Liz Cheney for the position of Speaker of the House.
I tuned in when Chaney said how McCarthy works for his constituents (I about choked). Does she have any proof of what he does or mostly does not do in the 23rd District? Where’s the new veterans clinic?
By the way, in the front row was an elderly lady with one crutch. I watched her as she moved around. I know it is harder getting around as I have to use a walker/cane because I broke my femur in April. More pressure on one to two legs than using one's arm.
What’s his real excuse for not voting a week ago? Can’t wait to see what he says or does Wednesday.
Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville