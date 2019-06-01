I read the article with interest about the tight labor market and difficulty obtaining qualified employees ("Tight labor market keeps local employers on their toes," May 28). My granddaughter, who grew up in Bakersfield, has a degree in international business and logistics plus several years work experience, is having difficulty finding a job here. Observing her search, I can see one obstacle employers may be creating for themselves.
Many advertised positions ask for resumes to be submitted online, making it clear that the candidate is not to contact the company. Qualifications are explicit. If the candidate is short six months on work experience, for example, but has other experience that can compensate, there is no way to elaborate without an overly long resume. Some, but not all, online applications allow a cover letter.
I understand that vetting candidates and resumes is daunting, but it’s also fairly easy to eliminate those that are way out of the ballpark. By not allowing flexibility in the application process, employers may be losing the very candidate who would make a difference for them.
I’ll confess I’ve been retired for 10 years so I may not have this quite right, but it is a common scenario I’ve heard from many young people. A few tweaks in the process could make a difference.
Susan Reep, Bakersfield