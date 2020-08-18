A recent Community Voices writer is quoting one leftist political pundit after another ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The test is coming for Republicans," Aug. 11). They brought up that our greatest challenge since WWII is COVID-19.
As with WWII, this pandemic is a daily struggle to get a handle on direction. It’s fluid and ever-changing. It attacks our heart, liver, kidneys, immune system and even our brains!
Surely, you can’t think that the Allies won every conflict in WWII. In the Pacific, Africa and Europe theaters, we got our worlds rocked time after time. It's similar to the efforts of the president and how the medical industry, government, including federal, state, county, and cities have been in since January when the president rightly so went into action.
Your righteous statements make it sound like you have never made a mistake or accepted bad information or had to change direction. To suggest that the president is just “winging it” on his own and not listening to (most likely) dozens of advisers is just naïve.
As you know, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected to a fourth term because we were at war! FDR died leaving Harry Truman to finish the war.
It was President Truman who gave the green light to bomb Hiroshima and then Nagasaki. Truman was considered a dumb “haberdasher”! He made the most difficult decisions (as president) in contemporary times! But “The buck stops here” left office with little or no fanfare. Instantly, a forgotten hero.
He risked it all. Sure we won, but 140,000 people were instantly vaporized in Hiroshima and there were 75,000 lives lost in Nagasaki. Total lives lost in WWII was 73 million. Wow!
Know that I admire you greatly, but turn the channel! Stop listening to the leftist pundits. You are smarter than that.
Ed Davis, Bakersfield