Out of the proverbial blue, Rupert Murdock fires Tucker Carlson, Fox News' No. 1 prima donna.
Some may suggest it's retaliation for his unabashed support of White nationalism and championing Trump's assertion of a stolen election. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Carlson's error was the same error Bill O'Reilly and Sarah Palin made, among others: believing they were bigger than FOX News and indispensable. And as such, they roamed free with absolute immunity.
Time will expose Carlson's dismissal boils down to immaturity, including Carslon's longstanding inclination to joke about women, their abilities to the point of harassment. On the horizon is likely another suit targeting Fox brought by Carlson's former booking producer, Abby Grossberg. Grossberg alleges Carlson routinely defamed, embarrassed and diminished women in his presence. And she has tapes to verify her accusations.
It is rumored that Carlson, after repeated cautions, continued to regularly use vulgarities inappropriate in a civilized world. In short, a pig-headed dumb male with the sensitivity and sensibility of a gnat.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield