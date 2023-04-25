Out of the proverbial blue, Rupert Murdock fires Tucker Carlson, Fox News' No. 1 prima donna.

Some may suggest it's retaliation for his unabashed support of White nationalism and championing Trump's assertion of a stolen election. But that couldn't be further from the truth. Carlson's error was the same error Bill O'Reilly and Sarah Palin made, among others: believing they were bigger than FOX News and indispensable. And as such, they roamed free with absolute immunity.

