The impeachment trial of Donald Trump has begun. Is there anyone reading this that believes he will be convicted? I doubt it.
The Democrats feel that they finally had to do something regarding what they believed to be improper and unconstitutional behavior from Trump. The Republicans, on the other hand, seem to believe that nothing Trump has done, including election tampering, is illegal. In accordance, Republicans are using their superior numbers in the Senate to squelch further testimony and evidence from being presented. Mitch McConnell has blocked subpoenas to former Trump advisers John Bolton and Mick Mulvaney, keeping them from testifying, and he will not allow any new evidence to be introduced into the proceedings.
Why block these witnesses and evidence? What are McConnell and the Republicans afraid of? If they truly believe Trump is innocent, I feel they should be thinking and saying, “We’ll show the Democrats. We’ll let these witnesses and evidence prove Trump’s innocence. We have nothing to hide.”
If, as scriptures say, "Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free," then why have they chosen this negative, politically-charged and restrictive path towards “justice"?
