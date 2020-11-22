For the first time in American history, we have a president who refused to practice the norms of our democracy, but we should not be surprised with his behavior. He was elected into office because of the fears of white America. Those manifested itself into a divided country, and an election of a non-political statesman. President Trump has never practiced the norms of a political statesman, but of a used car salesman who is trying to close a deal but refuses to hear no.
Trump will cry and scream of falsehood about our election process and our democracy, but it looks like America has survived Trump's presidency.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield