This is a rebuttal to a recent letter ("Letter to the Editor: Trump's MAGA legacy," Dec. 11). Given a 250-word limit, I will cherry-pick just two of Trump's "acts of greatness" as understood by the letter writer.
Issues: 1) The defeat of ISIS, and 2) Supreme Court justices and 300-plus federal judges. Trump inherited a winning hand from both President Obama and Sen. Mitch McConnell on these issues. Concerning ISIS, the so-called caliphate had been reduced by two-thirds by the time Trump took the oath of office. America had already established a winning strategy that relied heavily on the friendship and trust of Kurdish fighters. That crucial work was accomplished during the Obama years. These people trusted America and Trump left them behind to be slaughtered so he could please both Putin (Russia) and Erdogan (Turkey). He made that decision without even discussing it with our military leadership (Think like a historian).
The issue of placing judges and justices is certainly open to debate in terms of it being a positive, but it occurred as a result of McConnell's disastrous control of the U.S. Senate. He repeatedly refused to even consider the picks made by Obama and never even brought them up for a vote. Whether you like or dislike these new federal judges and Supreme Court justices, the once collegial nature of the Senate is completely gone.
Sidebar: Trump might have won reelection had he shown leadership on COVID-19. Defeating COVID-19 would have been real legacy gold.
Steven Pearson, Bakersfield