Now that President Trump and many of his inner-circle have contracted the coronavirus, how will his mask-less, Republican acolytes react? Will they finally realize the value that masks provide, or will they continue with their selfish, stubborn, dangerous views regarding their “freedom” to not wear a mask and to ignore proper distancing?
A recent letter to the editor called for all schools and businesses to immediately reopen “to save our economy.” When everyone realizes that we can never have a pre-COVID-19 economy again until the virus is controlled, the faster we will be able to reopen our businesses and schools.
The horrible examples Trump and his minions have been expounding on and flaunting regarding the pandemic has resulted in thousands of unnecessary deaths. Remember, it was a hoax, it would disappear like magic, it would go away by springtime, it is just like the flu, drink some bleach, contradict the CDC and the doctors, plus other White House distractions. However, now the chickens have come home to roost.
The important question is, after hospitalization, how will Trump handle this still dangerous disease? Will he recover quickly and pass off his experience as similar to a cold or the flu? Will he continue to put those around him at risk by not wearing a mask or observing social distancing? Or, will he show some humility and sensitivity by acknowledging that it is a terrible illness and insist that everyone start following proper safety protocols?
Steve Bass, Bakersfield