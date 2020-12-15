The 2020 presidential election is over. Joe Biden won by over 7 million popular votes and 306 to 232 in the Electoral College. In 2016, Donald Trump amassed 306 electoral votes and called it a “landslide” victory. Yet Trump, who once created a family crest that read “Numquam Concedere” (never concede), continues to flail against the final election results and the Constitution. He has filed 57 lawsuits and has lost or had all of them thrown out as, basically, worthless. Just how long can you beat a dead horse? Even his hand-picked Attorney General William Barr has said that there was no evidence of voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election.
Trump’s latest attempt to undermine the election was attaching himself to the Texas attempt to have the Supreme Court invalidate Biden’s victory in four key states. Over 100 Republican lawmakers joined this attempt to exert their power over the will of the people and try to overturn a free and fair election. This type of behavior is not democracy in action. It is a blatant partisan attempt to subvert the results and keep their candidate in office.
The Republicans who joined Trump in this effort, including Rep. Kevin McCarthy, put their own party’s interests and careers ahead of the Constitution. It was and is a disgrace and affront to anyone who supports our republic and democracy. What would these same Republicans be saying if a Democrat tried this sort of stunt?
Steve Bass, Bakersfield