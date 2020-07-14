Over the last two years, President Donald Trump has increasingly developed an identifiable fascination with seeing people die. This was never more apparent than at his recent Tulsa, Okla., rally at which he warned people they might acquire COVID-19, since he had no intent of enforcing any health precautions. Sure enough, within two weeks several hundred attendees became infected.
Have you noticed Donald Trump always discourages people from staying inside, wearing masks or passing budgets for testing equipment and PPE? How he prioritizes fixing the economy he destroyed, rather than focus on the pandemic? See how excited he gets at the prospect of rolling out the military and committing mass assaults on demonstrators and rioters, with no regard for guilt or innocence? Look how many Americans he's killed by his refusing to acknowledge COVID-19; the deaths of Muslims, Hispanics, Jews and immigrants his hate speech has caused; the rise in hate crimes since he took office.
This is how Adolf Hitler, Jim Jones, Saddam Hussein and other psychopaths gain power and control over the masses, then appoint themselves dictators.
It amazes me, how we can destroy crop pests, killer bees, mosquitoes and put down vicious attack animals, but must tolerate dangerous sociopaths who have no more hope of behavior modification than a swarm of bull sharks.
Jason Houston, Onyx