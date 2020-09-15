Since his inauguration in 2017 the president has been embroiled in one controversy after another. And he has shown a consistent ability to flip the narrative when these controversies arise. But I think he has reached a new low. For two weeks now the country has been trying to digest his reported comments about wounded and dead soldiers, calling them “losers” and “suckers.” It’s said that he preferred that wounded GIs shouldn’t walk in military parades. First reported by The Atlantic magazine, even a Fox News journalist was able to verify and report these despicable comments.
The new controversy is here: Trump admitted to Bob Woodward early this year that he lied to the American public when playing down the seriousness of the coronavirus back in February. His spin is that he wanted to be a “cheerleader” for the country. He must feel that the “cheerleader” lie is superior to the previous reports that he played down the virus in an attempt to keep the economy moving. What the egotist doesn’t understand is that perhaps the public would not have held a slowdown against him if he was truthful with us from the start or was working behind the scenes to get our country ready for the virus. But in actuality he did next to nothing to protect the public in the initial months.
Today there is no national policy on fighting a pandemic. But there was one; it was left in the White House by the Obama administration.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield