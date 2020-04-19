It seems that some people don't full support the First Amendment with its freedom of speech. Some don't believe that President Trump has the responsibility to hold daily briefings on the very fast moving coronavirus that has interrupted and cost the lives of Americans all across this nation.
A letter writer recently wrote the patriotic thing to do would be for President Trump to shut up and let the medical experts present their information ("Letter to the Editor: The patriotic thing to do," April 15). I have news for them: there is nothing patriotic that obstructs a person to their First Amendment rights.
Thank you, President Trump, for your dedication to keep Americans informed every day. That is the patriotic thing to do.
Trenton Spears, Bakersfield