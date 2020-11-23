It is no doubt that the 2020 election was close in numbers during its start. However, as the lead progressed toward Joe Biden, President Trump demanded that there be a recount. The president claims that Biden is winning based off of fraudulent votes, even though there isn’t any official evidence to support his claim. The president is doing all that he can to dispute the fact that Biden has won the election.
As of recent, the president has fired one of the top cybersecurity officials, Christopher Krebs. In a tweet from Nov. 7, Trump claims that Krebs’s statement on “the security of the 2020 election was highly inaccurate.” He then goes on to announce that he has fired Krebs in the same tweet. Krebs was fired for debunking false information that Trump and his supporters used to push the president’s agenda. Now the president gets to replace Krebs with someone he deems more loyal.
President Trump’s unwillingness to concede is very undignified, like many of his other actions throughout his term. It is very unprofessional of the president to choose to fire people that disagree with him, rather than accepting the criticisms he needs to better himself and the country.
Gabrielle Silva, Bakersfield