I felt compelled to respond to the recent letter submitted to The Californian by someone who implied that God’s will had nothing to do with the last election ("Letter to the Editor: God's will didn't have anything to do with election," Aug. 16). How does he know that? God has the power to intervene in anything he wants to for the sake of goodness, not evil. If you are knowledgeable of the Bible you would see that in the past God chose those not of a particular Christian mold to be used as leaders for the greater good (i.e. David, Paul, etc.)
None of us are perfect, including the writer who obviously “hates” President Trump; not good for the soul. He assigns nothing but negative and untrue characteristics to a man who came into office with many not accepting his election, never giving him a chance and who have tried to bring him down from the very beginning. Thankfully, through the grace of God, his inner strength and fortitude, and many supporters, he has managed to accomplish more good in his first term than any president before him.
He has created the greatest economy this country has ever known. He has been the greatest advocate for religious freedom, the sanctity of life (especially the unborn), law and order and the right to bear arms. He has strengthened our military, called out and greatly improved unfair trade and reparation practices from foreign entities and has succeeded where others have failed with regard to the importance of Israel’s relationship to us and with the Middle East. In fact, President Trump's accomplishments in less than four years are too numerous to mention in this letter in spite of the constant media bias coverage, corruptive behavior of the “deep state” and opposition party working against him.
This patriotic man, who loves and wants the best for our country, won’t need an intervention by God to win the next election. He just needs enough voters to know the truth about what he stands for and what the frightening alternative is if he loses.
Mary Hengl, Bakersfield