On Wednesday, President Donald Trump stopped by Bakersfield for a short photo-op and, ostensibly, to speak to an audience of local farmers regarding the water situation. Naturally, our Kevin McCarthy was along for the ride.
The sad, honest truth is that Trump has no concept of people who actually have to work for a living, and he has no clue regarding California’s water problems. Nor does he care. Yes, he might read prepared words from cheat-sheets and teleprompters and give thumbs up signals to the cameras, but his heart and mind are empty when it comes to helping poor commoners.
When the spineless Republican Senate gave him carte blanch power, he went into full “I’m the king and you’re not” mode. He is firing anyone who has spoken against him and commuting and pardoning the felony sentences of his wealthy, tax-evading, lying cronies. At the same time, he is busy shaming judges, juries and prosecutors who are trying to follow trial law with regards to another of his cheaters. He has shown that if you back him, you’re safe, no matter what you’ve done. However, if you dare cross him, you’re fired and publicly vilified.
Democracy is not lost overnight. It is slowly chipped away by power-hungry despots with exceptional propaganda machines. If we don’t get our act together, Donald Trump and Fox News will have their hands wrapped even tighter around the hammer and chisel of autocracy and will be chipping away at our freedom and decency for at least another four years.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield