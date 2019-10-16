I am currently watching "The View" and the hosts are discussing a violent fake video that was shown at a pro-Trump occasion with Trump with a gun killing all his rivals — Hillary Clinton, Maxine Waters, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney and others. The worst was that Donald Trump Jr., Sarah Sanders and the governor of Florida were in attendance. And guess what, our eighth grade tweeting bully of a president has not tweeted that he did not have knowledge of the video. He is making violence OK. What on God's green Earth is the example he is setting for our country, especially our children? I really fear for my grandchildren. And even worse, countries all over the world our laughing at us.
Please, please, please think twice about voting for him again. It makes me shutter to think of four more years with this man in the White House.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield