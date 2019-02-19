So President Trump, the great negotiator, signs a deal for $1.375 billion for his border wall. He could have had over $5 billion. He is so shrewd. Now he has declared a national emergency. His national security people recently testified to Congress regarding current security concerns and did not name border security as a current problem. When asked about this, Trump said he has “his own statistics.”
Many lawsuits are expected to be filed. At some point the Supreme Court may hear this case and decide that Trump has the legal right to declare this emergency. So then he builds some part of the wall to keep his supporters happy. Ann Coulter may stop saying he is an idiot. Then what?
Perhaps the next Democratic president will cite the number of gun deaths we have annually as a national emergency, which it is, and that strict gun regulation is needed to fix the problem. Or perhaps they believe our healthcare system is in a state of national emergency. Considering the money spent per citizen, we are not getting the life expectancy that should be expected when compared to other countries. A potential solution could be Medicare-for-all?
Lastly, arguing that the entire planet is in a state of emergency is not a stretch. The Green New Deal? If you support Trump’s emergency for a wall, you best be careful what you wish for.
Terry Beals, Bakersfield