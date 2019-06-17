Trump’s declaration that he would “take it” if a hostile foreign power, Russia, offered him “dirt” on a rival proves, once again, that President Trump has no moral core. He might inform the FBI if he felt like it at the moment. But he will do anything and say anything as long as it advances his desire to be ahead of anyone else. How sad.
Doesn’t he understand that once you sell your soul to whomever, they will own you for the rest of your life? Which is why Mr. Trump likes Putin (the butcher of the Ukraine and countless journalists) while claiming, "He gets along with him just fine." I long for a return to ethical and moral leadership. How do we learn to be honest, to tell truth from lies, right from wrong? It begins at home when we first learn the word, "No.” Apparently, President Trump has never heard the word "No." Or if he has, it means nothing more to him than a pothole or bump in the road.
Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield