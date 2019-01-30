I don't know why our country is not more outraged with President Trump. I've never seen a White House Administration have so many alleged criminal activity from Trump's business acquaintances. Hypothetically speaking, if any company had acquaintances with indicted individuals the public would be leery of conducting any business there. To all Democrats and Republicans in Kern County, open your eyes. Would you want alleged criminals working in your administration? Probably not. Take this same conscience to the White House Administration. Why were all those alleged criminal activities functioning with individuals close to President Trump? The cliche "birds of a feather flock together" seems to be very meaningful with the Trump administration.
The men of "Trumpville" are Paul Manafort (pleaded guilty in federal court), George Papadopoulos (14 days in prison), Samuel Patten (pleaded guilty to acting as an unregistered foreign lobbyist), Michael Cohen (pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other charges), Michael Flynn (pleaded guilty for lying to FBI agents about his contacts with Russia and agreed to cooperate), Rick Gates (pleaded guilty to conspiracy against lying to investigators), Alex van der Zwaan, who worked with Gates and Manafort (pleaded guilty to lying to Mueller investigators) and Richard Pineda (pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting interstate and foreign identity fraud). What can we say about this?
Larcenia Taylor, Bakersfield