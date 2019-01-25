There are letters in the Californian that complain about Trump voters. Why shouldn't people hate the evil behavior of a bad person? I can't believe people still support Trump. His constant lies, his support of our enemy Putin, changing environmental policy, to name a few. People that have asthma or other health problems are harmed because of his sin of greed.
I can prove a lot of Trump's bad character, but the Trump supporters will not believe it. When they meet God someday, he will tell them how bad Trump was, and you can't argue with God. In order to get right with God, I believe a person has to humble themself and say they are sorry to God for any wrong they have done. Donald Trump would never do this. He thinks he's right about everything. If they wanted a good Republican president, then Republicans should have voted for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a good, decent man.
Perhaps they have been listening to Rush Limbaugh and Fox News for 20 years, and they will say I am wrong, but unless Trump changes his ways, he'll be walking around the streets of Hell, mumbling to him, "God is saying a lot of 'fake news.' I was a good person, I was a good president." Repent of your sin, Trump, and maybe you will be.
Clive Oldfield, Bakersfield