President Donald Trump has lost the election and is now trying to undermine our democratic process. I believe President Trump’s goal is to take the election result to the Supreme Court, where he has a chance to silence the people’s will.
During his term President Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices. Now the reason why a president can appoint justices is for the reason of checks and balances. The president can change the direction of the court. This way the judiciary branch doesn’t have too much power. However, I believe the president is trying to take advantage of this and have the Supreme Court give him a second term.
By claiming fraud and saying that the election was unconstitutional, President Trump can take this case all the way to the Supreme where the court can “repay” the president for his appointments and invalidate the election. Whether this is his plan or not, the president’s actions are concerning because he is putting unnecessary fear into the minds of Americans. He is creating doubt in our election process which has been secure for almost two and a half centuries. For the good of the nation, President Trump must concede.
Jonathan Arenas, Bakersfield