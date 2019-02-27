President Trump is now in Vietnam — over four decades since many of us were and under much better circumstances. In view of everything else going on, the question is whether or not he intends to ask for political asylum.
Carlos L’Dera, Bakersfield
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
President Trump is now in Vietnam — over four decades since many of us were and under much better circumstances. In view of everything else going on, the question is whether or not he intends to ask for political asylum.
Carlos L’Dera, Bakersfield