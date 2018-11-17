The president never fails to live down to his reputation as a sulking, hateful boor of a man. His recent trip to Paris seemed to reinforce that image. Trump feels that above all, Americans must respect the flag and respect the military. And he has made quite a show of mocking the NFL and their players because a few have chosen to quietly take a knee during the anthem.
The president originally wanted a France Bastille Day-inspired military parade in Washington, D.C., during the Veterans Day commemoration here in the U.S. However, when advisors showed him how much wasted money that would entail, it was postponed and he joined the European leaders in observing the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended WWI.
On his itinerary was a planned trip to the American soldier cemetery outside of Paris. He chose not to go because it was raining. He couldn’t throw on a MAGA hat and tough it out. Then after arriving back in D.C., he chose not to make the 10-minute car ride to Arlington National Cemetery where he could honor the thousands of military heroes that are buried there.
Our president honors no one but himself. The good news: Only two more years to go. The better news: He is pulling the national Republican Party down the same anti-immigration road the California Republican Party embarked on in 1994. How’d that work out?
Terry Beals, Bakersfield