Sen. Lindsey Graham is the GOP textbook example of hypocrisy. Graham championed one side of the Jan. 6 insurrection, blaming Donald Trump, then flip-flopped to champion the other so completely as if he never embraced the opposite view.

Kevin McCarthy and several dozen other Republicans all followed Graham's flip-flopping, revealing their own absence of personal integrity. In fact, dozens of Republicans initially held Trump accountable for Jan. 6, then quickly abandoned the assertion to defending Trump as totally innocent in the run-up to the insurrection.