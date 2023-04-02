Sen. Lindsey Graham is the GOP textbook example of hypocrisy. Graham championed one side of the Jan. 6 insurrection, blaming Donald Trump, then flip-flopped to champion the other so completely as if he never embraced the opposite view.
Kevin McCarthy and several dozen other Republicans all followed Graham's flip-flopping, revealing their own absence of personal integrity. In fact, dozens of Republicans initially held Trump accountable for Jan. 6, then quickly abandoned the assertion to defending Trump as totally innocent in the run-up to the insurrection.
Now with Trump “indicated” for is role in hush money payments, the first of many trials focusing on his criminality is underway, which will move at a very slow pace, as Trump will drag his feet seeking to win by wearing down his adversaries. In fact, Trump faces a half-dozen other criminal accusations, which is keeping several dozen lawyers well-employed. However, Trump is not paying the tab.
Trump's legal expenses are borne by the GOP. Trump’s pockets are not being emptied, in spite of Sen. Graham’s assertion on Fox News that Trump is being bled dry fighting for his innocence. Truth is, nothing could be further from the truth.
Case in point, Trump will travel on his own business jet to New York for his arraignment. If indeed he was suffering financially, he would have taken Amtrak, and if that was too expensive, there is always Greyhound. Bringing to mind an old favorite, "Don't cry for me, Mar-a-Lago ...”
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield