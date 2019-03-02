That had to be one expensive one-night stand. Two heads of nation felt the urge to travel halfway around the world for a photo shoot? Don't amusement parks still have those little photo booths inside their arcades? You remember the ones we all piled into with our friends to take those corny pictures when we were school children? They could have met at Disney World in Florida then played a game of golf. Or each of them could have had an aide snap a picture with their cellphone. Then they could have forwarded the pictures to any junior high school so a student could photoshop the pictures to make it look like the two of them were together.
Rex Wanlass, Bakersfield