During Robert Mueller’s testimony today, Rep. Mike Johnson said that President Trump cooperated fully with the investigation; he knew he had done nothing wrong. Let us examine the veracity of that statement.
When he learned that Mueller was heading the investigation, Trump said, "Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m (expletive).” Why would he say that?
When Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the FBI's investigation of Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Trump urged him to not recuse, maintaining that he had counted on his protection; that he would be able to limit the investigation to future foreign interference instead of the irrefutable past interference. Why would Trump say that?
During negotiations to build a Trump Hotel in Moscow, an associate said that if the hotel deal was successful, “Our boy can become president.” Why would he say that?
When Trump asked White House Counsel Don McGahn on numerous occasions to get rid of Mueller, he refused to do so. Why would Trump ask that?
When Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Manafort met at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton, Trump told the press the meeting was about adopting children. Why did he omit the promised dirt on Hillary part?
Does the above information indicate that Trump cooperated fully with the investigation? I cannot conceive that a Congressperson of any party would come to that conclusion.
Why would our president do everything in his power to prevent the investigation? If he were innocent, he would be so concerned about the Russian interference in our elections that he would certainly have supported it.
There is so much more to learn if you read the Mueller report.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield