On occasion, I have the privilege of engaging in conversations with strangers in the Marketplace who are pro-Trump. They kindly respond to my inquiries. Here is a sampling:
Why do you support Donald Trump?
Because God sent him to us.
Does God approve of his lies?
Don’t all politicians lie?
Why does Trump fire so many people?
Because they are bad guys.
But you know it was he who appointed them without proper vetting?
All of us have flaws.
Why did Trump skip the meeting at the G-7 summit about global warming?
Probably because there is no such thing as global warming.
Do you know that Trump appointed Wheeler, who is a climate-change denier, to head our environmental agency?
Because climate changing is a hoax.
Do your children go to public school?
Yes.
Did you know that Betsy DeVos, the secretary of education, is not a proponent of public schools?
I trust Trump to do the right thing.
Did you listen to the Democrat debate?
It was terrible.
Do you think the president should be impeached?
Why do they want to impeach him?
Do you research your beliefs by reading/listening to the news?
No, because it is fake news.
All of us need to be informed and to possess critical thinking skills. A free press is necessary for the first, and an educated populace is necessary for the second. Without both, democracy will surely die. Sadly, many think that can never happen to America. People in other countries have thought that, too — Germany for one.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield