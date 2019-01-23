The balance of power in Washington has moved from promoting the general welfare to serving corporate interests. We have seen the war on poverty transformed into trickle-down economics.
Four events have encouraged the trend toward the corporate takeover of America:
1) In 1913, the 17th Amendment provided for the direct election of senators. The damage was not obvious at first, but the direct election of senators led to their dependence on corporate campaign financing. The amendment also distanced state houses from Washington. Absent the process of review and selection by peers, fewer able leaders emerged in the Senate from which a competent, consensus building president may emerge.
2) The elimination of the income tax structure under Eisenhower and excessive tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations created an unjust socioeconomic environment and financed further influence peddling.
3) The steady advance of fake news, fearmongering, appeals to emotion and doublespeak has divided and weakened the disenfranchised electorate as intended.
4) Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission solidified corporate power. Corporations are people now. Popular sentiment did not advance this agenda, but rather corporate interests seeking an easier path for the purchase of elected officials.
Today we debate Trump’s vanity wall. But it really isn’t about the wall at all. Its about marginalizing and discrediting the institutions of government and moving toward privatization so that corporations can better dominate society. Presently, federal workers are receiving the brunt force of a billionaire’s power, but your time will come. Been trickled on lately?
Ed Ruth, Bakersfield