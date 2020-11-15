My husband and I go daily to Hart Park. The trees are being “trimmed” so much that they look like poles. They are being stripped to their waists of their branches. People are going to start calling it “Pole Park.”
You have to look toward the sky in order to enjoy the trees. If they were going for a good sight line, they succeeded. You can see clear across the park now. What is it with trimmers leaving only tufts of leaves at the end of their branches? Where do they get their instructions? Dr. Seuss? What is the purpose of that? If they are doing all this because of falling branches, some of the branches left still have too much weight on them, which is one of the big reasons branches fall off. You can cut off weight— something you absolutely should do — without removing the whole branch.
Many of these branches will never grow back.
Trees can be pruned properly according to their species and at the same time left trimmed in a safe manner.
I know the trimmers have been hard at work but before the beauty of some of the remaining trees become forever greatly diminished, I hope someone will listen to this letter.
Dianna Penrose, Bakersfield