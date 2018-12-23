In a recent TBC Community Voices article, the author, an overly frequent contributor, laments the U.S. pulling out of some treaties and renegotiating and renaming others ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Do we have to isolate ourselves to be a leader?" Dec. 15). What does this person not understand? Treaties are negotiated and renegotiated. If the previous treaties are hurting the American citizen, then by all means the treaty must be dissolved or at least renegotiated.
To complain as to whose name goes first on a treaty is ludicrous. NAFTA was an abysmal failure for the American worker. And if I recall, the initial treaty about which the writer laments was the U.S.-Mexico Agreement as Canada was opposed to tariffs by the U.S. in response to the huge tariffs it imposed on American products. After realizing the folly of their positions on trade with the U.S., Canada became a partner in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, which appeared to be a win-win for everyone. I suppose the writer gets some small sense of glee when Americans suffer as the result of poorly negotiated treaties just because they have a globally correct acronym.
Greg Laskowski, Bakersfield