I do not find fault in the behavior of the homeless women, but I do find the letter disheartening ("Letter to the Editor: The sidewalk is not a restroom," Jan. 22).
Back in the 1980s we decided to stop funding state mental institutions and started to use outpatient clinics to manage our mentally disabled people. These clinics have been successful in saving monies, but have put a burden on our communities with an increase of disabled people among the homeless population. Mental disability is not a choice; it is a disease that needs to be treated by doctors and nurses, not by police or prison guards. We need to start treating people with mental disabilities with respect and compassion.
It is not brazen behavior. It is because of a mental disability that is not being treated humanely.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield