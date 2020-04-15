Exciting news — the Kern High School District is proposing to locate an agricultural site for Mira Monte High School south of the existing campus. I think it’s great when schools do all they can for their students, and that ought to be a very interesting addition to the curriculum.
If the Kern High School District has plans concerning the traffic on South Fairfax Road that would be interesting too, considering that South Fairfax Road is the main traffic artery for Shirley Lane Elementary School and Zephyr Lane Elementary School just across the street as well as Fairfax Junior High School and Mira Monte High School. Since all four of these schools are within a less than half a mile stretch up and down the same two-lane street, I’d just like to know when quality of life issues are addressed.
When traffic snarls with cars and buses like it does when the school day begins and ends, it doesn’t do any good for the air we all breathe, and that’s especially true for kids who may have asthma.
No reasonable mature adult would offer dessert to kids who haven’t eaten a nutritious dinner. What are people in positions of authority thinking when they make these kinds of proposals?
Tony Amarante, Bakersfield