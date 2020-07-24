OK, I'm officially stupid. I can't figure out what is racist about Trader José. Last year, I invented an expression in Spanish: Hijo de la playa, son of the beach. For months, there was an old man stumping around the office saying "hijo de playa, hijo de playa." No one was offended by this, to my knowledge.
Political correctness is clearly in control of everything now; anyone who doesn't see the world the same as I do needs to be shouted down.
Time was when we thought our language belonged to us; we are now subject to the dictates of those who define what speech is allowed. All creativity is banned. Only mediocrity will survive. Goodbye José, hello Joe.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield