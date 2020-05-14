A recent article about the scarcity of toilet paper seemed inadequate to explain much about the long-lasting nature of this problem. A short-term doubling of demand, such as the article described, would surely not cause a lasting shortage. The supply chain should be able to cope with that, yet I haven't seen a roll of toilet paper at the store since March.
Human behavior must be the answer to the problem being so long-lasting. Panic grows on itself in unimaginable ways.
I can imagine that a person who has to get up early in the morning and stand in line for an hour to purchase toilet paper would decide to really stock up in order to avoid going through all that again soon. That would add to the problem for everybody else, but that wouldn't be visible to the person doing it. That soon will be me, and I will know for sure what it's like.
Another factor could be the number of non-traditional sources of supply that have sprung up. The evening news has highlighted several cases. A business offers toilet paper as an option. Fine Dining and Toilet Paper, the sign might read.
In each case, the alternative company would have to acquire an inventory. A few hundred rolls here, and a similar quantity in hundreds of other places, and you have a supply shortage that lasts.
This still falls far short of a complete answer, but these surely are parts of the problem.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield