In her recent Community Voices, Stefanie Daubert makes a strong case regarding toxic masculinity ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The disappearance of 'masculinity' is harmful to society," Jan. 28). Unfortunately, her case is dangerously wrong. From watching the now-viral commercial by Gillette, Daubert believes it typifies “the attack on men in this country.” To be sure, the only campaign against men in America is against those men not respecting women, treating women like sex objects, fostering violence among boys and against women, engaging in “locker room talk," using physical violence to settle differences, promoting the “boys will be boys,” culture to excuse inappropriate behavior and engaging in domestic violence.
She completely misses the point of the ad, feeling it, “assumes that strong men who act like men are sexual harassers, bullies and overall treat people badly.” Regarding male traits of “physical strength, muscular body, facial hair, etc.,” she falsely postulates that “some of society … links these traits to negative behaviors, and assumes that if you display yourself as the traditional male, you have toxic masculinity.” No reasonable person is at all suggesting this. She goes on to claim that “the word masculinity is slowly disappearing all together,” which is absurd.
She falsely claims that, “Feminists have put these labels on men to try to become equal to them,” and, “... that all the hard work that women have accomplished ... is slowly diminishing because the focus is not on hard work ... but rather tearing down men to try to surpass them and make them feel less.” Most troubling is that her future social work will find her working with clients for whom toxic masculinity isn’t merely semantics, but is actually harmful.
Peter Wonderly, Vancouver, WA