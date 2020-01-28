Your column in Friday's newspaper ("Another study, another statistical cellar," Jan. 24) about Brandeis University's conclusions about how terrible life is in Bakersfield — as it probably is for some portion of the population — as well as comments in Saturday's paper ("SOUND OFF: Boston university's study of Kern kids was an abomination," Jan. 25) on the subject brought to mind an anonymous quote I stumbled across while fishing on the internet. To wit, "If you torture a data long enough, it will confess anything." The quote also springs to mind whenever Gov. Gavin Newsom makes a comment on any subject.
Byron Ayme, Bakersfield